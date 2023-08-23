A’ja Wilson Ties WNBA Record, 53 Points In Aces’ Win

After watching A'ja Wilson go off for 53 points to tie the WNBA single-game scoring record Tuesday night, Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon sounded like she was describing the next movie superhero when talking about the Aces' superstar forward.

"She runs like a deer, jumps like a cat and catches as if she were Spider-Man," Hammon said. "She is just special. Her real gift is in her humility and grace and how she handles herself and her teammates. She is a phenomenal superstar."

Just 11 days after setting a career-high with 40 points, Wilson went even bigger as the Aces won 112-100 on the road against the Atlanta Dream. Her 53-point outburst matched that of center Liz Cambage, who set the single-game scoring record while playing for the Dallas Wings against the New York Liberty on July 17, 2018.

The only other WNBA player to score at least 50 in a game is guard Riquna Williams, who had 51 for the Tulsa Shock against San Antonio in 2013.

Wilson made 16 of 23 shots from the floor and was 20-of-21 from the foul line, the most makes and attempts from the line in her career. She is just the second WNBA player to make at least 20 free throws in a game; Cynthia Cooper of the 1998 Houston Comets holds the record with 22.

"I really feel like we're watching just a generational talent," Aces teammate Kelsey Plum, who contributed 20 points and seven assists, said of Wilson. "What we're seeing right now is historic, and it's just beginning. This is one of the greatest players of all time."

Wilson now has 735 points this season, passing Plum (726 in 2022) for the most in a season in Aces history. The Aces reached 100-plus points for the ninth time this season, and they are 29-4, tying the 2014 Phoenix Mercury for most wins in a season in WNBA history. (Phoenix went 29-5 in a 34-game season in 2014.)

