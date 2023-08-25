Las Vegas Aces Set WNBA Single-Season Wins Record
Led by three players with double-doubles, the Las Vegas Aces erased a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat the Chicago Sky 94-87 Thursday night for their record-setting 30th victory of the season.
Jackie Young had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Chelsea Gray had 19 points and 10 assists and A'ja Wilson, who tied the WNBA record with 53 points in her previous game, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Young surpassed 2,000 points in her career.
This is the second time this season the Aces have had three players with double-doubles in a game. The rest of the WNBA has done it once.
Marina Mabrey had 22 points for the Sky (13-21) with Elizabeth Williams adding 17 and Kahleah Copper 13. Chicago dropped two games behind the Los Angeles Sparks for the final playoff spot, allowing Las Vegas to clinch a top-two seed.
