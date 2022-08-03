Almanac Predicts very Cold Winter for Dakotas!
The folks at the Farmer's Almanac are getting ready release their publication for 2023 and along with it, the winter outlook for 7 time zones in North America. It looks like a bone-chilling winter for the Dakota's may be looming. Probably a welcome thought after this week's brutal heat wave.
The outlook for the upcoming winter in the northern plains and upper Midwest calls for plenty of "shivering, shaking, and shoveling." More specifically, it says the "North Central states are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!)—especially during mid-January."
Let's look at the map and decide if it's a good idea to heed the advice if the 200 year old publication and hibernate.
The Farmer's Almanac came into publication in 1818 and features everything under the sun...literally. From sun activity to moon phases, folklore, remedies, and household and gardening tips. While the Farmer's Almanac doesn't say what their exact formula is for forecasting weather, they have stated their method is an "exclusive mathematical and astronomical formula, that relies on sunspot activity, tidal action, planetary position and many other factors". It boasts an impressive 80 - 85% accuracy rate. Not bad.
Say what you will about the accuracy and methods of the famous Farmer's Almanac. But they did correctly predict the major snowstorm in late April for the Dakotas. Just sayin'.