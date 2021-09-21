Farmers Almanac Says Iowa Better Be Ready For COLD This Winter

The Old Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things.

Every year The Old Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts, planting charts, astronomical data, recipes, and lots of articles on a variety of topics.

There are lots of folks who look to the Almanac for their yearly weather prognostication. If you are spending the winter of 2021-2022 in Iowa you better get out your fur-lined Long Johns ready.

The 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac is warning us that this winter in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota you'd better be ready for a “Season of Shivers.”

They are predicting that this winter will be punctuated by positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States.

Of course, depending on who you ask the Old Farmer's Almanac has anywhere from a 50 to 80 percent accuracy rate when it comes to forecasting the weather. Slightly better than a Ground Hog.

So how does the Almanac formulate its weather forecasts? Well... They explain, “The formula takes into consideration things like sunspot activity, tidal action of the Moon, the position of the planets, and a variety of other factors. The only person who knows the exact formula is the Farmers’ Almanac weather prognosticator who goes by the pseudonym of Caleb Weatherbee. To protect this proprietary formula, the editors of the Farmers’ Almanac prefer to keep both Caleb’s true identity and the formula a closely guarded brand secret.”