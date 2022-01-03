Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide-receiver Antonio Brown has dropped a rap song just hours after storming off the field during the Bucs' game against the New York Jets.

Brown, who goes by the stage name AB and was dragged last year for collaborating with 6ix9ine, dropped the song earlier this evening (Dec. 2). The song, titled "Pit Not the Palace," doesn't appear to address any of the events that took place earlier today, but rather Brown's high-end lifestyle. People have already begun to speculate if Brown's on-field stunt was just promo for the new track. You can listen to it at the bottom of this post.

The Buccaneers ended up winning the game today, but when Brown took of his gear and left the field they were trailing the Jets 24-10. See footage of him leaving below.

This is the first song Brown has released in the last couple of years. In 2021, he dropped a 15-track album titled Himmothy and has dropped various singles since 2019.

Following AB's stunt on the field, he has been released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Sports Illustrated yesterday, the NFL team's head coach, Bruce Arians, revealed that Brown is "no longer a Buc" after walking off the field, shirtless during the football game's third quarter against the Jets.

"I’m not talking about it. He’s not part of the Bucs," Arians said while speaking with press after the now-viral incident.

The exact reason that Antonio Brown walked off the field mid-game is unclear, but Fox Sports reporter Jen Hale shared after the ordeal that AB "boiled over" in frustration and that he was "very upset from the sideline."

AB recently caught flak and a three-game suspension for using a fraudulent vaccine card to bypass the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

