OnlyFans Model Claims Antonio Brown Snuck Her into Hotel Before Meltdown, Reveals She Has COVID

Just when you thought the Antonio Brown saga couldn't get any more bizarre, here we are.

If you need to be caught up on the former Buccaneers wide receiver and his most recent drama (hence the "former" status) you can pick up on that story here and here.

For those of you who haven't been dwelling under rocks, allow me to deliver the latest alleged developments courtesy of a social media influencer who claims that she snuck into Antonio Brown's hotel room the night before his game vs. the Jets where he stormed off the field mid-game.

Ava Louise is an Instagram/OnlyFans model whose claim to fame is that she once licked a toilet seat on an airplane in an effort to contract the COVID-19 virus.

After seeing all the dramatic Antonio Brown news unfold over the past week in the wake of his mid-game meltdown, Ava said she "felt compelled to speak out" out of concern for the wide receiver's mental health.

According to the IG model, she met up with Brown at his New Jersey Westin hotel where the Buccaneers were staying for their game vs the Jets last Sunday. The team has a strict COVID protocol when it comes to visitors, so Ava Louise's reported visit was clearly a violation.

When she arrived at 11:15pm, she was forced to sneak past security due to NFL COVID rules which state teams must live in a virus-secure ‘bubble’ and cannot see guests. Louise told how she snuck into the elevator behind other guests and hit the button for the sixth floor where Brown met her and pulled her into his room. ... After they had sex, Louise said Brown asked her to stay but she decided not to after he revealed he had an early meeting with Tom Brady planned – she left at 12:30am.

Ava claims that she and AB had sex during her alleged visit, sharing a lot more details via Daily Mail that you can see here, but she says that one part of the experience that has stuck out since his on-the-field outburst was the fact that Brown allegedly said “f–k the NFL” numerous times while possibly foreshadowing what was to come during his game vs. the Jets.

I can’t wait for you to see what I do tomorrow. I can’t wait for you to see me tomorrow.

Of course, AB could have just been talking about his game performance or scoring touchdowns, but Ava Louise provided plenty of receipts that prove that she at least knows Brown on a level that could line up with the details she shared with the outlet.

To make matters worse, Ava Louise also shared a positive COVID test after her alleged rendezvous with AB, which means that Brown could have very well exposed teammates to the virus.

Again, it's important to know that these details are part of the story that Ava Louise is telling based on her alleged experiences, so I'll leave it to you to sift through the details and draw your own conclusions. In the meantime, she continues to share updates on her Instagram story.

The Buccaneers have moved on from Antonio Brown, but there has been speculation that some team could pick him up for a playoff run while many others have said we've seen him in an NFL uniform for the last time.

Regardless of the he-said-she-said, Antonio Brown's antics in the NFL are well-documented, which is why it may be hard for some to believe that he had absolutely no input or effect on his latest drama with the Bucs—which, for all intents and purposes, was unprecedented behavior, unlike anything we've sever seen in the NFL.

ESPN's Jenna Laine says "the NFL league office has declined comment when asked if they are looking into allegations that Antonio Brown smuggled a woman into the team hotel.”