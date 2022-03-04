Banned Baby Names in South Dakota
There sure are a lot of unique baby names these days. Every generation has a new round of distinctive names that get people's heads turning. But eventually, they become part of the norm and we get used to it.
There are, however, a few baby names that are banned in South Dakota. And once you see the list, you probably won't be surprised.
Jesus Christ: This one seems pretty obvious and doesn't need much of an explanation.
Santa Claus: Can you imagine having a child and naming it Santa Claus? They'd expect Christmas every. single. day. Thankfully, it's not an option.
Adolph Hitler: Yep, this guy. Do we even need to explain why his name is banned? He's basically the evilest person ever to exist.
@: That's right, you can't name your kid the @ symbol. Why you would want to is a story for another day.
Not only are these names banned in the Mount Rushmore State, but they're also banned everywhere in the United States.
Other names banned in South Dakota: III, and any sort of punctuation, except for using hyphens and apostrophes in a name. But if you were hoping to name your baby !, or ?, you're out of luck.
To see the list of each state's banned names, check out this article from The Bump.
You can also read the list of banned names in other countries from Today, here.
Story Source: Today
Story Source: The Bump
