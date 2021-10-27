Atlanta Braves Win World Series Game-1 Over Houston Astros 6-2

Game one of the 2021 World Series highlighted starting pitchers from both teams. Not so good news and really bad news as the Atlanta Braves win the opener 6-2 over the Houston Astros.

Atlanta pitcher Charlie Morton is out for the rest of the series after suffering a broken fibula. At the end of the second inning, Morton walked into the dugout after taking a 102 mph one-hopper off the bat of Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel and reacted the way pitchers normally do after absorbing hard comebackers that cause only temporary pain. An initial X-ray didn't reveal a break. Morton returned to the game. Six pitches later, Morton's season ended.

For the Astros, starting pitcher Framber Valdez lasted just two-plus innings and allowed five runs and eight hits.

Get our free mobile app

The Braves jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the end of the 3rd inning, with Jorge Soler making history as he led off with a first pitch of the game home run.

Along with Soler, Ozzie Albies and Eddie Rosario also hit home runs in the win.

Atlanta will give the ball to Max Fried in game-2 two. The Astros will counter with Jose Urquidy. Coverage on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO begins at 6:00 PM.