BCA Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Western Minnesota

Get our free mobile app

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - A team from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was sent to west-central Minnesota on Thursday to take the lead in the investigation of an officer-involved shooting.

A news release says Willmar police officers responded late Thursday afternoon to a 911 call concerning an armed man in the apartment complex who was threatening to kill a probation officer. The responding officers located the individual inside the apartment building and during a confrontation, one officer fired his gun and another discharged his taser.

The news release says the suspect suffered a non-serious gunshot wound on his hand. He was taken to the hospital in Willmar, where he was treated and released before he was transferred to the Kandiyohi County Jail.

The BCA says portions of the incident were recorded by the officers’ body-worn cameras and investigators recovered a replica gun at the scene. The agency also indicated charges are being prepared against the suspect.

His name and the names of the officers involved in the incident have not been released.

News Update: Two Women Injured in Collision Near Pine Island