Big Crowd of Anti-Maskers Protest At Sioux Falls Sanford Hospital

Around 1 pm Tuesday afternoon, a crowd of Anti-Mask Mandates, Anti-COVID 19 vaccine, and Anti-Dr. Fauci protesters marched around Sanford Hospital in Central Sioux Falls.

What appeared to be around two hundred or more protesters marched north on South Grange Ave. past Sanford Children's Hospital. The sign-carrying protesters continued east on 22nd Street out front of the Sanford School of Medicine USD.

The demonstrators lined the sidewalk for more than a block across from the Sanford School of Medicine and in front of the parking lot of Sanford Imagenetics.

Google Maps

There was plenty of horn honking and exchange of yells, hoots, and expletives. The protesters were very vocal as were folks driving on the streets and pedestrians sharing the sidewalks.

There was one confrontation when a woman carrying a sign around her neck that read “Poison” and had a red diagonal line over a syringe was yelled at by a man from the parking lot nearby.

The man hollered to ask “Are you against the Covid-19 vaccine?” And when the woman indicated she was he yelled back “Are you against all vaccines then, how about Polio, Mumps, and Smallpox? Idiot!”

Two young boys carried a sign that read, “Don't Tread On Me”. Another young kid had a sign that said, “Mandates Violate Human Rights”.

While a group of teenagers toted signs that exclaimed, “Mandates Are UnAmerican”, “Freedom / Faucism”, and “Fauci 4 Prison”, Referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci the physician-scientist and immunologist serving as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President.

Sanford Hospital, like many other health organizations, has instituted a facemask mandate for its employees to help mitigate the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. To date, there have been over 680,000 deaths in the United States due to COVID-19.