Butterball Recalls Ground Turkey Products

The last thing you want to hear six weeks before Thanksgiving is that turkey is being recalled, but thankfully this won't impact the bird going in your oven next month.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that one of the leading manufacturers of turkey products in America is recalling a large amount of its inventory.

Mount Olive, North Carolina-based Butterball, LLC, is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic.

The issue was first discovered when the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service received complaints from consumers about pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey produced by Butterball.

The ground turkey items were produced on September 28, 2021, and sold at various retailers nationwide.

The following products are included in the recall:

2.5-lb. trays containing 'farm to family BUTTERBALL all-natural Ground Turkey' with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging

3-lb. tray containing 'Kroger GROUND TURKEY' with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging

The products in the recall bear establishment number 'EST. P-7345' inside the USDA mark of inspection.

To date, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to the consumption of these products.

The USDA is advising consumers to check freezers and/or refrigerators for the items and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.

