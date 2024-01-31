Why Caitlin Clark Might Be Left Off the 2024 Summer Olympic Team

Get our free mobile app

You serious, Clark? The summer Olympic games will hit Paris in several months, and it seems like a given that the women's basketball team representing the United States would have to include the best women's college player in the nation. What team wouldn't want Caitlin Clark suiting up for them? But there is a real chance that Caitlin could experience the Paris games just like you and I will. On television.

I don't need to tell you why Caitlin Clark deserves to be on Team USA. You've seen the highlights. The scoring, the assists. She can do it all on the basketball court. But there are some obstacles in Clark's way. According to Sportskeeda, one of those obstacles is her lack of playing time at the senior level. Clark played for the United States at the Under 16 and Under 19 levels but has not played on the senior team for the U.S.

Sportskeeda reports that WNBA guard Ariel Atkins played in the last Olympics without any senior team experience. But she was already a professional player in the WNBA. Clearly, Clark's talent should alleviate any fears that coaches may have about experience at the senior team level.

There are several factors that are in Clark's favor. Several top women's basketball players who were on the last Olympic team have retired, including Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, and Tina Charles. A new group of young players will no doubt take their place on the Team USA roster. Caitlin Clark would be a perfect choice.

Only 12 of the best women's players from the United States will make the roster for the summer games in Paris. Sportskeeda reports that Team USA will take place in FIBA Olympic qualifying next month. The team will host a training camp for players in April. Will Caitlin be there? She sure should be. She's earned the right to represent our nation.

From 'Let's Go HAWKS'...to 'USA! USA!'

