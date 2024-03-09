Caitlin Clark Sets 3-Point Record, Iowa Wins in Big Ten tourney

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday was a rough 3-point shooting game for Iowa star Caitlin Clark, but she has had a great career from long-range overall.

In the No. 2 seed Hawkeyes' 95-62 victory over No. 7 Penn State in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, Clark's two 3-pointers gave her 164, the most ever in a season by a Division I player (women or men).

Clark passed Stephen Curry, who had 162 3-pointers at Davidson in 2007-08, and Darius McGhee, who had 162 last season for Liberty. Both Curry and McGhee did so in 36 games; Clark has played in 31 thus far for the 27-4 Hawkeyes.

In Iowa's final game of the regular season Sunday, Clark passed LSU's Pete Maravich for most career points scored by a D-I player. On Friday, she reached the 3-point mark despite one of her least-memorable games shooting.

"I was trolling and messing around when I made that," Clark said. "You've got to have some fun. Sometimes it's hard to get up there and shoot the next one, but maybe that's my poison sometimes. I'm just going to launch it. That's just how it's going to be. I was going to make one before the buzzer hit zero, even if it took 20 of them."

For her career, Clark has 511 3-pointers. The NCAA women's career record was set by Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson last season with 537, although that was her fifth season because of the COVID-19 waiver from 2020-21. Clark is in her fourth season, which will be her last, as she previously announced she'll enter the WNBA draft.

Clark also tied former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell for most career points scored in the Big Ten tournament, with 265. Clark will look to break that record in Saturday's semifinal against Michigan.

