Caitlin Clark Moving Up On NCAA Scoring List

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark moved into fourth place on the NCAA women's basketball career scoring list Tuesday, passing former Baylor standout center Brittney Griner as the No. 2 Hawkeyes won their 15th game in a row. Clark now has 3,306 points.

Clark scored a game-high 32 as Iowa defeated visiting Wisconsin 96-50. The Hawkeyes were without starting forward Hannah Stuelke (lower leg injury) but still beat the Badgers for the 29th consecutive time. Iowa, 18-1 overall, leads the Big Ten at 7-0.

Clark also led the Hawkeyes with seven rebounds and five assists. For the third consecutive game, she made six of the Hawkeyes' 15 3-pointers.

Clark came into the game with 3,274 points, needing 10 to move past Griner. She got that on a free throw with 7:02 left in the second quarter. The senior has scored in double figures in every game at Iowa except one, in her freshman year.

Next on the scoring list is former Missouri State guard Jackie Stiles, who scored 3,393 points from 1997 to 2001. Clark needs 88 to pass her.

In second is guard Kelsey Mitchell (3,402 from 2014 to 2018 at Ohio State), and first is guard Kelsey Plum (3,527 from 2013 to 2017 at Washington). Plum (Las Vegas Aces) and Mitchell (Indiana Fever) are current WNBA standouts, as is Griner (Phoenix Mercury).

Clark is now averaging 31.0 points per game. At her current pace, she could move into first place in the second or third week of February.

