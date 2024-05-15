Caitlin Clark Scores 20 In WNBA Debut As Fever Fall To Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Caitlin Clark scored a team-high 20 points but committed 10 turnovers, the most in a career debut in WNBA history, as her Indiana Fever fell 92-71 to the Connecticut Sun in their season opener Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Clark, NCAA Division I basketball's all-time leading scorer and the No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA draft, didn't get on the board until the 5:24 mark of the second quarter when she converted on a drive to the rim off a steal.

"I'm disappointed, and nobody likes to lose, but I don't think you can beat yourself up too much about one game," Clark said. "I don't think that's going to help this team.

Clark, who emerged as the face of women's basketball while in college at Iowa, elicited cheers from the crowd, including the moment she corralled the ball off the opening tip, when she scored her first WNBA points off a layup and when she got going from the 3-point arc.

The Fever, who are hoping to snap the league's longest active playoff drought at seven seasons, have lost their opening game in 10 of the past 11 campaigns, with their only win coming in 2019.

DiJonai Carrington, a fourth-year guard out of Stanford and Baylor, drew the primary assignment on Clark and locked her down for most of the contest.

Connecticut also got it done on the other end, thanks to Carrington and Tyasha Harris combining for 32 points and Bonner scoring a team-high 20.

Before a rematch against the Sun on Monday in Indianapolis, Clark and the Fever will play the New York Liberty, last year's WNBA Finals runner-up, at home on Thursday then in Brooklyn on Saturday.