Can You Help Locating These South Dakota Missing Persons?

There are almost 100 South Dakota residents currently missing.

It would be devastating to learn that your loved one or someone close to you has gone missing. The shock of knowing that a person didn't return home the night before, failed to show up at work or school, did not arrive when they said they would, and for many other reasons is heart-wrenching.

We would like to believe and pray that this never happens to us. However, when it does several agencies connected to law enforcement and other organizations respond quickly.

Often authorities will turn to social media asking for the public's help in locating individuals such as this Facebook page.

Some of the happiest words family and friends want to hear after their loved ones go missing are, "has been located and is safe", "has made contact with relatives", and "found safe and unharmed."

There are currently 98 individuals listed missing on the South Dakota Attorney General's website. Let's hope and pray that those listed below will be found.