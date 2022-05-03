Cinco De Mayo Celebrates What Exactly

Cinco De Mayo Celebrates What Exactly

Getty Images

Do you know the true reason Cinco de Mayo is celebrated?

Well, don't feel bad if you don't. You're not alone.

Get our free mobile app

A recent survey asked people what they thought Cinco de Mayo was about and only 10% of people had the right answer.

The #1 wrong answer was Mexico's Independence Day. Mexico's Independence Day is actually September 16th.

The #2 wrong answer was a celebration of Mexican culture in general. Nope.

The #3 wrong answer was that it's a day for drinking. Well, I'd say they're about half right.

And lastly, people just admitted they had no idea.

The real reason for celebrating Cinco de Mayo is...the anniversary of Mexico kicking France's butt in the Battle of Puebla on May 5th, 1862.

So, now you know. Celebrate accordingly.

About three-quarters of Americans plan to celebrate. 59% will eat Mexican food, 32% will drink margaritas, 17% will drink Mexican beer, 14% will go to a party, and 8% will go to a bar.

A very studious 8% of people say they're going to use today to read up on Mexican history.

See Some of Sioux Falls' Beautiful Murals [PHOTOS]

I was in Canton, SD, and I happened upon a new mural.

It was really cool and that got me thinking that I know of a few murals in Sioux Falls, but I bet there's more than I realize. So, I put it out on social media for the people of Sioux Falls to tell me where all the murals are!

A few of them I had never seen, or never even been to that part of town, and a few of them, I drive by all the time and never noticed!

I know a few businesses have murals inside their establishments, but I decided to keep it to murals that are totally open for the public to see. No need to be 21!

So, here we go! Let's check out some of Sioux Falls' murals.
Did I miss one? Let me know!

 

Filed Under: Americans, Battle of Puebla, Cinco de Mayo, Mexico, Tacos
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top