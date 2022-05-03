Cinco De Mayo Celebrates What Exactly

Do you know the true reason Cinco de Mayo is celebrated?

Well, don't feel bad if you don't. You're not alone.

A recent survey asked people what they thought Cinco de Mayo was about and only 10% of people had the right answer.

The #1 wrong answer was Mexico's Independence Day. Mexico's Independence Day is actually September 16th.

The #2 wrong answer was a celebration of Mexican culture in general. Nope.

The #3 wrong answer was that it's a day for drinking. Well, I'd say they're about half right.

And lastly, people just admitted they had no idea.

The real reason for celebrating Cinco de Mayo is...the anniversary of Mexico kicking France's butt in the Battle of Puebla on May 5th, 1862.

So, now you know. Celebrate accordingly.

About three-quarters of Americans plan to celebrate. 59% will eat Mexican food, 32% will drink margaritas, 17% will drink Mexican beer, 14% will go to a party, and 8% will go to a bar.

A very studious 8% of people say they're going to use today to read up on Mexican history.