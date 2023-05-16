What is Birria? And Where’s the Best Place To Find It In Iowa?

There are so many different options of Mexican food dishes out there, but one has been growing a ton lately in popularity: Birria.

What is Birria, anyway?

While it all sounds spectacular, it is unsurprisingly beef birria that has taken the United States by storm.

Now, there are plenty of amazing Mexican eateries across the country and the State of Iowa, but where can you find the state's best example of this newly popularized dish?

Per an article at Mashed, you'll have to head to the biggest city in the state of Iowa for the best Birria:

According to a survey of Reddit's Des Moines board, Flame the Taqueria is among the most popular places to find good birria. The birria tacos contain Angus beef, along with cheese, onions, and cilantro. You can also opt for an enchilada that contains birria meat.

Apparently Flame the Taqueria isn't technically in Des Moines but instead lies in nearby Ankeny, but nonetheless, it seems to be a place well worth a try!

Count me in for some Birria tacos anytime.

What are your favorite places to try new foods?

