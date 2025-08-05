The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off of their first-ever 11-win campaign a season ago, and expectations are high once again in Ames.

With the season right around the corner, we got treated with a look at the Preseason Coaches Top 25 this week, and the Cyclones are very much in the mix.

As for the rival Hawkeyes, they begin the season in the 'others receiving votes' category.

The Hawkeyes are joined by the likes of Minnesota and Nebraska on the outside looking in for our area FBS teams.

Here's a look at the Top 25:

Preseason Coaches Top 25 The top 25 teams in the preseason coaches' poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis, points received and 2024 record.

Rk., Team (No. 1) Pts. 2024 1. Texas (28) 1,606 13-3 2. Ohio State (20) 1,565 14-2 3. Penn State (14) 1,525 13-3 4. Georgia (3) 1,466 11-3 5. Notre Dame 1,360 14-2 6. Clemson (2) 1,324 10-4 7. Oregon 1,307 13-1 8. Alabama 1,210 9-4 9. LSU 1,056 9-4 10. Miami 823 10-3 11. Arizona State 806 11-3 12. Illinois 734 10-3 13. South Carolina 665 9-4 14. Michigan 580 8-5 15. Ole Miss 573 10-3 16. SMU 555 11-3 17. Florida 498 8-5 18. Tennessee 492 10-3 19. Indiana 460 11-2 20. Kansas State 438 9-4 21. Texas A&M 392 8-5 22. Iowa State 392 11-3 23. BYU 287 11-2 24. Texas Tech 261 8-5 25. Boise State 246 12-2

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 221, Missouri 142, Louisville 126, USC 116, Utah 86, Baylor 76, Auburn 50, Iowa 49, Memphis 34, Army 33, Tulane 31, Georgia Tech 27, TCU 24, Nebraska 19, Syracuse 16, Washington 15, Navy 14, Arkansas 14, Duke 12, Colorado 12, Minnesota 11, UNLV 8, Florida State 8, Kansas 6, Vanderbilt 3, Buffalo 1

The Hawkeyes open the season on Saturday, August 30th when they play host to FCS' Albany in Iowa City. For the Cyclones, they get an early international start when they take on #20 Kansas State in Dublin on Saturday, August 23rd. The Cyclones host South Dakota in Week 1 action.

