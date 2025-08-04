Omar Brown was a member of the Packers practice squad a season ago, but he had BY FAR his biggest moments as a member of the organization over the weekend.

The Packers hosted Family Night in front of greater than 60,000 fans on Saturday night, and Brown made the most of his limited opportunities.

The former Cornhusker defensive back pulled in three interceptions, and is suddenly a hot name in Packers training camp.

Although the team appears to be very much set for its starters at safety, depth never hurts, and Brown could be a great depth piece in Green Bay.

After his standout performance, many Packers fans and analysts were wondering: 'Could he make the roster?'

Per AcmePackingCompany:

Now, one Family Night explosion does not a career make, and Brown has a long way to go if he wants to unseat the other significant contender for the Packers’ final safety spot: Zayne Anderson. Anderson is a long-time favorite of special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia (he was second on the team with 257 special teams reps last season) and has gradually carved out a bigger role on defense, even starting two games last year when the Packers were beset by injury at safety late in the year. That may not sound like much, but that’s a pretty difficult resume for a newcomer to overcome. If Anderson is both a trusted member of the Packers’ special team units and a spot starter on defense, Brown would have to show out quite a bit between now and the end of training camp to unseat him. Three interceptions on Family Night is a good start, though. Now he’s just got to build on it.

It's going to be a fierce competition the rest of the way for Brown and others looking to carve out a roster spot.

As of now, the Packers have 19 total defensive backs on the roster between Cornerbacks and Safeties.

We'll see what other plays Brown can make on Saturday when the Packers open up the preseason against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field, a 7:00 start time.

