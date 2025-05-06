Iowa, Iowa State FB Ranked in Notable ‘Way too Early’ Top 25
Fans in the Hawkeye State should already be buckling up and strapping in for another exciting season on the gridiron this Fall.
The Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones once again come into the 2025 season with some high expectations, and the national media is already taking notice.
Joel Klatt of Fox Sports recently put together a 'way too early' Top 25, and both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones made the cut.
It means basically nothing until the ball is in the air this Fall, but it's nice to know that both the Cyclones and Hawkeyes are well thought of before the season even gets started.
1) Penn State
2) Texas
3) Ohio State
4) Oregon
5) Clemson
6) Notre Dame
7) LSU
8) Georgia
9) Alabama
10) Illinois
11) South Carolina
12) Michigan
13) Florida
14) BYU
15) Arizona State
16) Kansas State
17) Iowa State
18) Miami
19) Texas A&M
20) Ole Miss
21) Indiana
22) Auburn
23) Iowa
24) Baylor
25) Oklahoma
It's quite the list that also includes Illinois in the Top 10! The Illini haven't finished a season ranked in the top 10 since 1989.
As for the Hawkeyes, they enter coming off of an 8-5 season, and will have several new starters, including at quarterback and running back in 2025.
The Cyclones offer a bit more continuity entering the season, bringing back Rocco Becht at Quarterback, and they enter having finished 11-3 a season ago.
The Cyclones open the season at home against South Dakota on August 30th, while the Hawkeyes open at home as well on the 30th against UAlbany.
Source: On3.com
