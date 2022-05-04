Germany to Host NFL Regular Season Game For First Time

Prost! (that's cheers in German). There will surely be a lot of cheers in and around the country this Fall, as the NFL has announced the first ever regular-season game to be played this season.

Not only will the game be making its first regular season appearance in the country, but one of the all-time greats will presumably be there as well.

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Tom Brady will face off with the Seattle Seahawks in Munich at the home of Bayern Munich FC:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany.

The league announced Wednesday the teams will play at 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich.

The move is a continued expansion of the league and the sport across the world. The NFL has had success with games outside of the country in London and Mexico, and plans are surely expanding to other countries as well in the future.

Per the article:

The NFL also announced the three 9:30 a.m. ET games that will be played in London next season. The New Orleans Saints will face the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 2 and the Green Bay Packers will play the New York Giants on Oct. 9 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Denver Broncos on Oct. 30 at Wembley Stadium.

The league also announced the Arizona Cardinals will play the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 21 in a Monday Night Football game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

That's a lot of travel overseas for 10 NFL franchises this Fall. In the past, players and coaches have expressed jetlag concerns in terms of team performance in these games, and rightfully so.

We'll see how the league structures the teams' bye weeks to see if they are at all in consideration of the long travel associated with the overseas play.

Lastly, international fans of the Green Bay Packers will rejoice, as the team will make it's first ever appearance in an international game when they take on the Giants on October 9th in London.

