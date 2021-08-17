Cubs and Reds Set to Play 2022 Field of Dreams Game

Fresh off of a tremendous event last week at the site of the Field of Dreams, Major League Baseball is doubling down with a follow-up to the classic in 2022.

Per multiple reports, Major League Baseball will host the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs for the Field of Dreams game in 2022.

This will bring in a ton of excitement as well based solely on the matchup and proximity of the teams.

Per the reports, the game will be played on August 11, 2022, in Dyersville, IA, and will have a similar seating capacity as they did this year in which about 8,000 fans were in attendance at the game between the White Sox and the Yankees.

For last week's game, get-in prices on the secondary market skyrocketed as high as $1500 per ticket.

Not only was their excitement in the stands, according to the overnight ratings for that broadcast, but it was also the best overall rating since the mid-2000s for a regular-season game.

For more information on Major League Baseball, the current standings, and for more information on teams throughout the league, you can visit their website.