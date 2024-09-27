Cowboys Win 7th Straight Over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- — There was a sense of relief in a somewhat subdued Dallas Cowboys locker room after a hard-fought victory over the New York Giants. There was little celebration.

What was important Thursday night were the numbers on the scoreboard at MetLife Stadium. Dallas Cowboys 20, New York Giants 15.

The two-game losing streak was over and those who have been criticizing Dallas (2-2) and coach Mike McCarthy and predicting a disappointing season had been quieted for one night. The Cowboys were back to being the Cowboys, a good offense and a solid defense.

Dak Prescott threw one of his two touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys beat the Giants for the seventh straight time and 14th in 15 games.

“We got to change the narrative. That’s what this game did, especially over a long weekend,” said Prescott, who completed 22 of 27 for 221 yards. “It puts us at 2-and-2. It allows us a couple of days to get our mind right, to get our body right.”

Prescott hit running back Rico Dowdle on a 15-yard screen pass for a touchdown to put Dallas ahead in the first quarter. He then found Lamb for a 55-yard catch-and-run TD on a play that ended with the receiver being called for taunting.

Lamb slipped past two defenders and trotted into the end zone. He then fired the ball in their direction and flexed his muscles, drawing an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty.

Brandon Aubrey kicked field goals of 60 and 40 yards for Dallas, which came into the game with major concerns after being thoroughly beaten at home by New Orleans and Baltimore.

