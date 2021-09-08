DCI Investigating After Sioux Falls Suspect Collapses in Custody, Dies

Dakota News Now

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation conducted an investigation after a man in police custody collapsed and died on Tuesday.

According to Dakota News Now, Sioux Falls Police officers were called to the 1000 block of South Dakota Avenue Tuesday afternoon after getting reports of a gun was fired nearby.

Then things got scarier.

A woman called police after a man banging on her door with a gun forced himself into her house. The woman reportedly told police the man was erratic and thought he was hallucinating. Arriving officers described the suspect as acting odd and were able to detain him outside.

The suspect was being escorted to a police cruiser when he suddenly collapsed. The officers and other emergency personnel attempted to help the man. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two handguns were found by police. One was inside the woman's house, the other was outside.

Police arrested another man, 28-year-old Dewey Damien Tuttle, who it was reported was with the decedent prior to the incident in the woman's home.

The name of the 31-year-old who died is being withheld pending the notification of family. Police said he was from Lower Brule.

