Deodorants Recalled Due to Potential Cancer Risk

The potential presence of a cancer-causing chemical has led to the recall of products from two different deodorant brands.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Stamford, Connecticut-based High Ridge Brands has issued a voluntary recall of the deodorants after a review found 'unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can'.

Exposure to benzene, which the FDA classifies as a human carcinogen, can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as potentially life-threatening blood disorders.

The recall includes four types of Brut spray and two types of Sure spray with an expiration date on or before August 2023:

Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol (4oz)

Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol (6oz)

Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol (154g)

Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol (10oz)

Sure Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol (6oz)

Sure Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol (6oz)

The FDA advises consumers in possession of any of these products to stop them immediately.

For more information on the recall, including refund options, consumers can go to an HRB Brand recall website or call 1-866-615-0976 Monday to Friday from 10:30 AM to 7:00 PM Central Time.

This is not the first product recall due to benzene.

In December, Procter & Gamble issued a voluntary recall of more than 30 aerosol spray products including dry shampoos and dry conditioners due to concerns over benzene levels.

Last year, Neutrogena and Aveeno issued recalls for sunscreen in aerosol spray cans for benzene and Coppertone also issued a recall for the presence of benzene.

