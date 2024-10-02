Detroit Tigers Strike First In AL Wild Card Game

HOUSTON -- The fastball torments, the changeup perplexes and the slider befuddles. But what separates Tarik Skubal -- and what made his Detroit Tigers teammates confident the success of his incredible regular season would translate directly into his playoff debut -- is sheer, unadulterated aggression. The type one can see from the batter's box.

Skubal, the Triple Crown winner who will soon be a unanimous choice for the American League Cy Young Award, held the potent Houston Astros scoreless through six innings in front of a hostile Minute Maid Park crowd Tuesday, leading his upstart Tigers to a stunning 3-1 victory in Game 1 of their wild-card series.

Skubal scattered four hits and struck out six, but mostly, he attacked, issuing just one walk and throwing 73% of his pitches for strikes -- including 14 of his first 15.

Skubal led the AL with 18 wins, a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts during the regular season, all while boasting the best strike percentage among qualified starters.

Skubal recorded two quick outs in the sixth, but then, five pitches into an encounter with Alex Bregman, his left hamstring began to cramp, a common result of dehydration. Rogers asked him for one more batter. Skubal faced two. After Bregman hit a line drive off the top of the left-field scoreboard, Skubal came back to strike out Diaz on three straight pitches -- a changeup in the dirt, a two-seamer down the middle and a 99 mph four-seam fastball that generated chase way above the strike zone.

Game two of the AL Wild Card is Wednesday