Do Sioux Falls People Believe These 12 Myths About Sleep?

I can fall asleep anywhere, anytime, anyplace. I remember, at times, being so painfully sleepy that I not only embarrassed myself but friends and family too.

There, of course, is the infamous "Twister" episode. A group of our friends decided to take in a flick at the Palace Theater in Luverne, Minnesota. "Twister" was a big hit at the time and that was the chosen movie.

Not by me, however, because:

A) I couldn't stand Helen Hunt or Bill Paxton, so you lost me right there.

B) It was your typical - -Boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy and girl happen to love chasing tornadoes, boy and girl almost get killed and discover that their love is more important than the fact that they shouldn't be together in the first place.

C) I was dead dog tired!

So as one of my close friends describes it, (every time he has a chance) "There were trees, barns, semis, and cows flying through the air, and I look over at Patty and she is sound asleep!"

Once, after college semester finals, I was in the Sioux City Younkers with my parents. I found a chair while they were shopping, fell asleep, and discovered that vinyl chairs can be very slippery, as I slid off the chair and hit the floor.

The look my mother gave me, was the same one murders get.

