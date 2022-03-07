Does Sioux Falls Spend More On Groceries Or Dining Out?

When I was a kid lo those many years ago, dining out was a treat. Something you looked forward to, almost like a birthday or Christmas. OK, maybe not quite that much, but it was a pretty big deal.

It might be swinging through the A&W in Luverne or maybe stopping at the Green lantern in Hardwick for a good ol' hamburger steak. Whatever it was, it didn't happen all that often.

Well as they say, times change.

I noticed on the website Bisnow that people are eating out more. A lot more. In fact, overall people are dropping more bucks at restaurants than they are at grocery stores. Oh, grocery stores are doing alright but according to the article restaurants are on the upswing, especially for what they call the "casual dining experience".

It this isn't something brand spanking new. It was in 2016 that they say the moohlah spent at restaurants outpaced grocery stores.

And perhaps the biggest reason? Demographics. Millennials are increasing their market share and they focus more on convenience, home delivery and well, it's just easier to pick something up on the way home from work.

And they say grocery stores are adapting as well, offering more space, more prepared foods and some with casual dining right in their stores.

How about you? Do you pull out the plastic more at the grocery store or the local restaurant?