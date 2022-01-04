Top 5 Grocery Items Delivered in Sioux Falls in 2021

Grocery delivery has become very popular. It's not unusual to see grocery store delivery vans everyday on your commute.

But what are the most popular items in those vans? For Sioux Falls residents, the answer might surprise you. Apparently, red grapes are very popular in the Sioux Empire.

According to Instacart, a grocery delivery app, red grapes are a favorite for delivery. Maybe home wine-making has been popular? Here's the top 5 delivered grocery items in Sioux Falls:

1. Red grapes

2. Mandarins

3. Strawberries (okay...seeing a fruit trend here)

4. Whole chicken

5. Monterey Jack

How does Sioux Falls compare to Rapid City? Here's the top 5 for Rapid City:

1. Tomatoes

2. Tangerines

3. Carrots

4. Wrapping dough

5. Deli sushi

Having groceries delivered to your house is very convenient. Simply open your favorite grocery store app, check off the items you want in you "cart" and hit submit. It arrives at your doorstep within hours. How cool is that?

