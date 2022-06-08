SHRINKFLATION Continues in South Dakota and Minnesota

New words, phrases, and acronyms have been spreading across our screens for several months now and one that is gaining much attention is Shrinkflation.

And no, you haven't been imagining that the size of products continues to get smaller, shrink, and the price continues to rise. This has been happening for years.

To clarify, shrinkflation really is in the dictionary.

From food products to toiletries. Nothing is off-limits.

Take a box of tissues for instance.

According to one report, Chobani Flips yogurts have shrunk from 5.3 ounces to 4.5 ounces.

Instead of your box of snack bars that normally have 8, it now has 7. A bag of Fritos was 18 ounces. Now it contains 15.5 ounces.

Not sure why anyone would order chicken wings at a top brand named pizza joint but that 10-piece order has shrunk to eight for the same price.

In a related story, Target announced on Tuesday that profits are taking a hit and the company will get rid of extra inventory from their store shelves and cancel orders on certain products. So much on waiting for that container ship to arrive.

One great advantage when shopping in Minnesota is that groceries and clothing are non-taxable.

As consumers, you aren't alone when being more observant of the downsizing. We all need to adjust our shopping habits just to afford to put food on our plates.

If you are the meal-planner in your house be smart when you stroll through the grocery isles. Would that package of sliced cheese be cheaper if you purchased a large block?

I'm going to blow a gasket when a carton of eggs goes from 12 to 10 and the price takes a hike.

Associated Press contributed to this article.

