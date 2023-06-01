Minnesota Twins Win Series Quieting Houston Astros
HOUSTON -- — Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said rookie starter Louie Varland deserved an offensive game ball after throwing seven scoreless innings in a victory over the Houston Astros Wednesday night.
Donovan Solano drove in a season-high four runs to help the Twins to the 8-2 win.
It was a career-long outing for the 25-year-old Varland (3-1), who allowed four hits — all singles — and struck out five with a walk. He threw just 86 pitches.
“I was throwing everything in the zone,” he said. “Their approach kept me in the game long because it was like swing away and it was just outs — fly outs, ground outs.”
Solano drove in two runs with a single in Minnesota’s three-run third and added two more RBI in the sixth to make it 7-0.
Ryan Jeffers had two hits and two RBI to help the Twins take the series 2-1 after his 10th-inning homer Monday gave them a 7-5 win in the opener.
It was the first series win for Minnesota since taking two of three from the Cubs May 12-14.