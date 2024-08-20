South Dakota State Jackrabbits Featured on Vintage Apparel Site

Homefield Apparel has long been elevating the collegiate vintage apparel game for a multitude of programs, and you can now add SDSU to that list.

Earlier this week, South Dakota State's collection was (finally) unveiled at Homefield Apparel, one of the first from the MVFC.

There are all sorts of cool throwbacks utilizing old logos, and/or old styles combined.

You can check out the entire collection here, but here's a sneak peek:

Get yourself geared up just in time for the Jackrabbit football team to take the field!

Not a Jackrabbit fan? They've probably got you covered elsewhere, as they feature apparel for nearly 200 programs. There's a lot to look through and find!

Source: Homefield Apparel - South Dakota State

