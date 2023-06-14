Minnesota Twins Carlos Correa Blasts 4-Run Walk-Off

MINNEAPOLIS -- — After the sidewinding offseason that led Carlos Correa back to Minnesota, the star shortstop has endured a concerningly slow start at the plate.

His swing is finally rounding into form. Milwaukee closer Devin Williams can attest.

Correa hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run ninth inning off the usually dominant Williams, giving the Twins a 7-5 victory over the Brewers on Tuesday night.

“Through even the great nights like tonight, or anything that went on earlier this year, he handles it all the same,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, later adding: “By the way, that’s called leadership.”

Correa crushed a 1-1 changeup from Williams (3-1) off the second-deck façade beyond left field, dropping his bat as he turned to his dugout and tapped his wrist to signal it's his time like he did for World Series champion Houston during the 2021 postseason.

Williams, who took his first blown save in 11 attempts, didn't record an out and had his sparkling 0.42 ERA spike to 2.08.

Donovan Solano and Correa combined for five RBI for the Twins, who have 22 runs in the last three games.

For Wednesday's game Brewers RHP Colin Rea (3-3, 4.47 ERA) takes the mound to finish the two-game series on Wednesday afternoon, opposite Twins RHP Bailey Ober (3-3, 2.61 ERA).

The Twins Lineup Card airs at 11:30 AM with the first pitch set for 12:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

