When the Ship Hits the Van: Holiday Delivery Deadlines
It's almost time to get those packages in the mail if you want to get those Christmas gifts to their destinations on time. Set in stone like the Ten Commandments, PureWow has listed the times that packages need to be mailed by to ensure arrival on Christmas Eve.
USPS (United States Postal Service)
Ground Shipping: December 15
First Class: December 17
Priority: December 18
Priority Mail Express: December 23
UPS
If you’re shipping via UPS, here are the deadlines in order to get packages by Christmas Eve:
Ground Shipping: Estimated December 16 (Check UPS for details)
Three-Day Select: December 21
Second-Day Air: December 22
Next-Day Air: December 23
FedEx
Here’s what you need to know about shipping cutoffs for FedEx:
Ground Economy: December 9
Ground Shipping: December 15
Express Saver: December 21
Two-Day Service: December 22
Overnight: December 23
DHL
For folks using DHL, here are the details for shipping service cutoff dates:
SmartMail Ground: December 11
SmartMail Expedited: December 15
SmartMail Expedited Max: December 17
DHL Economy Select: December 19
DHL Express Worldwide: December 22
DHL Domestic Express: December 23
LOOK: 15 Unconventional Christmas Albums From the Past 50 Years
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State:
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
See the States Where People Live the Longest: