When the Ship Hits the Van: Holiday Delivery Deadlines

It's almost time to get those packages in the mail if you want to get those Christmas gifts to their destinations on time. Set in stone like the Ten Commandments, PureWow has listed the times that packages need to be mailed by to ensure arrival on Christmas Eve.

USPS (United States Postal Service)

Ground Shipping: December 15

First Class: December 17

Priority: December 18

Priority Mail Express: December 23

UPS

Get our free mobile app

If you’re shipping via UPS, here are the deadlines in order to get packages by Christmas Eve:

Ground Shipping: Estimated December 16 (Check UPS for details)

Three-Day Select: December 21

Second-Day Air: December 22

Next-Day Air: December 23

FedEx

Here’s what you need to know about shipping cutoffs for FedEx:

Ground Economy: December 9

Ground Shipping: December 15

Express Saver: December 21

Two-Day Service: December 22

Overnight: December 23

DHL

For folks using DHL, here are the details for shipping service cutoff dates:

SmartMail Ground: December 11

SmartMail Expedited: December 15

SmartMail Expedited Max: December 17

DHL Economy Select: December 19

DHL Express Worldwide: December 22

DHL Domestic Express: December 23

LOOK: 15 Unconventional Christmas Albums From the Past 50 Years

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

See the States Where People Live the Longest: