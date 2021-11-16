When the Ship Hits the Van: Holiday Delivery Deadlines

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

 

 

 

It's almost time to get those packages in the mail if you want to get those Christmas gifts to their destinations on time. Set in stone like the Ten Commandments, PureWow has listed the times that packages need to be mailed by to ensure arrival on Christmas Eve.

USPS (United States Postal Service)

Ground Shipping: December 15
First Class: December 17
Priority: December 18
Priority Mail Express: December 23
UPS

Get our free mobile app

If you’re shipping via UPS, here are the deadlines in order to get packages by Christmas Eve:

Ground Shipping: Estimated December 16 (Check UPS for details)
Three-Day Select: December 21
Second-Day Air: December 22
Next-Day Air: December 23
FedEx

Here’s what you need to know about shipping cutoffs for FedEx:

Ground Economy: December 9
Ground Shipping: December 15
Express Saver: December 21
Two-Day Service: December 22
Overnight: December 23
DHL

For folks using DHL, here are the details for shipping service cutoff dates:

SmartMail Ground: December 11
SmartMail Expedited: December 15
SmartMail Expedited Max: December 17
DHL Economy Select: December 19
DHL Express Worldwide: December 22
DHL Domestic Express: December 23

LOOK: 15 Unconventional Christmas Albums From the Past 50 Years

 

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

 

See the States Where People Live the Longest:

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: Christmas, delivery, E-mail
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top