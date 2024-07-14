Donald Trump Bloodied During Apparent Rally Shooting: REPORT

Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images loading...

Former President Donald Trump was left bloodied during a campaign rally during an apparent shooting.

On Saturday (July 13), popping noises sounded at the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Secret Service agents were seen tackling and covering Trump who was photographed bloodied on his ear, cheek and teeth. The several agents were seen covering him before pushing him into an armored car. While Trump walked to the car, he was seen holding up his fist to the crowd.

In a press release released shortly after the incident, the Secret Service confirmed that "the former president is safe."

While details about the shooting at Former President Donald Trump 's campaign rally, photos from journalists are emerging from the event.

The tragic violence took place at approximately 6:13 PM. With the shooter and at least one rally attendee dead and others in critical condition, the large-scale event held thousands of witnesses to the horrific events.

Photos taken on-site showed nearly every second of the sheer terror that attendees experienced. Photographers were able to capture the moments where teams including Secret Service, local law enforcement and armed forces were attempting to determine the threat and respond to it. The photographs detailed the blood on Trump's ear and cheek in addition to how the attendees responded in the petrifying aftermath.

