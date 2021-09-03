Downtown Sioux Falls to ‘Pig out’ in September during Pork Showdown

Starting today, downtown Sioux Falls is getting ready to pig out!

The first-ever Downtown Pork Show gets underway today through (September 30), as sixteen Sioux Falls restaurants in the downtown area are preparing to battle it out over a variety of different pork dishes.

Much like the Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle, the pork showdown will give people the opportunity to sample and rate some delectable delicacies throughout the month.

Sadie Swier, the community outreach coordinator for DTSF told Dakota News Now, “You can taste and rate the different signature pork showdown dishes as well as take pictures to post to social media then vote right on the DTSF digital passport.”

The friendly little competition gives participating downtown Sioux Falls restaurants the ability to show off their culinary talents while providing a few downtown businesses that aren’t traditionally known for their cooking abilities the chance to show people what pork related-dishes they're capable of cooking up.

A great example of this is the Remedy Brewing Company. CEO/founder, Matt Hastad told Dakota News Now, “We want people to know that we are more than beer and we do excellent food here."

Here's the list of the DTSF Pork Showdown participants:

Each dish served up from the participating restaurants will be graded in the following five different categories: best use of pork, flavor, tenderness, presentation, and customer service.

If you fashion yourself as somewhat of a food critic, then bring your appetite to downtown all this month and play your part in helping to crown the Pork Showdown champ.

