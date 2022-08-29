What Happens When You Cross A DTSF 1st Friday & A Pork Showdown?

It is hard to believe that summer is almost over, but this is the first Friday of September and that means a celebration! A celebration that includes live music, art, special hours, and special prices at your favorite downtown shopping locations, kids' activities, games, and food, lots of food.

If someone asks you if there is anything going on in Sioux Falls heading into the weekend, I want you to give them such a look, and then, point them to downtown Sioux Falls, where there is a very long list of "stuff" to do!

Numerous downtown pubs and eateries have food and beverage specials going on. You'll eat great food, meet interesting people, and find bargains on late summer/early fall merchandise.

Every First Friday at the Washington Pavilion (301 South Main) from 5 to 8 PM, features free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center (KSDC), free admission to the Visual Arts Center, and various science activities. Discounted Wells Fargo CineDome tickets to education or mission films are also available.

As if that weren't enough, the 2nd Annual Pork Showdown is kicking off! Let's just say that you'll be able to "pork out" all month long on creations by participating restaurants.

So round up your family and friends and spend some time sending off summer by celebrating in Downtown Sioux Falls.