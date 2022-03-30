April Downtown Sioux Falls First Friday
This is no April Fool's Day joke!
The First Friday of April just so happens to land on April Fool's Day!
Downtown Sioux Falls will be buzzing with activities!
There is a full list of fun things to do to usher in April.
- Downtown Restaurant Week kicks off! More about that, here.
- Adopt and Shop at Primp Boutique with Almost Home Canine Rescue from 5-7 pm
- JuLiana's Boutique is hosting a launch party for their new clothing line, Vince Camuto from 11 am until 6 pm.
- Blarney Stone Pub has happy hour from 3 pm-6 pm and again from 9 pm to close with $1 off drafts, bar pours, and house wines. Also discounts on appetizers and ClawRitas
- Rough Cut Social is offering 1/2 off domestic pitchers.
- Woodgrain has a food truck Old Skool Jersey Rippers & Balls starting at 4:30 and live music starting at 7 pm with Nick Burke.
- Full Circle Book Co-Op is hosting a pizza party with Italian sodas from 5 until 10 pm. They are teaming up with Sunny's Pizzeria!
- Washington Pavilion has free admission from 5 pm until 8 pm. Includes Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center.
- Convolo, a new event space (formerly the old Books N Brewz) will have an open house with refreshments and beverages from 5 pm - 7 pm.
- Thompson, Jacobsen, and Roghair is featuring three artists from 6 until 8 pm. Judy Thompson, Jamie Jacobsen, and Cristen Roghair will show their works featuring multi-media, watercolor, oil, and photography.
- Van Art Studio will host DakotAbilities First Friday Exhibition from 5 until 9 pm. The artwork on display was all created by people supported at DakotAbilities. Freewill donations accepted for Meaningful Day programs at DakotAbilities.
- R Wine Bar will host live music by The Hegg Brothers from 6:30 until 9:30 pm.
- Sioux Falls State Theatre will host a Mystery Movie on April 1. Find out what the movie is when it hits the big screen!
