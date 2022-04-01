Stuff to Look Forward to in April in Sioux Falls and Beyond

It's a new month.

It's allegedly a new season.

Spring has sort of sprung.

Let's check out all the fun stuff coming our way in April 2022.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four is this weekend (April 2). The championship game is Monday, April 4th!

After almost not having a season, Major League Baseball Opening Day is April 7.

Golf fans get excited! The Masters starts on April 7.

The NFL Draft starts on April 28.

Jake Gyllenhall stars in Ambulance out April 8.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is released on April 8

Mark Wahlberg as Father Stu in theatres on April 13.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent starring Nicolas Cage as himself is out on April 22.

The Grammy Awards are finally happening on April 3 on CBS after being postponed due to Covid.

Tony Hawk's documentary Until the Wheels Fall Off is out on HBO on April 4

Barack Obama narrates Our Great National Parks docuseries for Netflix that will be out on April 13.

Kardashians premieres on Hulu April 14

Better Caul Saul is back on ABC on April 18

Easter is April 17

Deep Dish Pizza Day is April 5

National Beer Day is April 7

National Pet Day is April 11

Earth Day is April 22

Arbor Day is April 29

Locally, Sioux Falls has some fun events in April as well!

Downtown Restaurant Week starts April 1

Downtown First Friday on April 1

Church Basement Ladies at Washington Pavilion on April 10

4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Downtown Sioux Falls is April 16

British Invasion at Washington Pavilion

Into the Woods by Goodnight Theatre Collective at Washington Pavilion on April 21

The Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half Marathon on April 24

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) Presents Wizard of Oz-Young Performers Edition April 28 through May 1

Mark your calendars, plan, and celebrate accordingly!

Happy April!