Top 18 Picks Solidified for 2023 NFL Draft After Season Concludes

The Chicago Bears will have the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft following a 3-14 season that was the worst record across the league.

Although the 2023 campaign was promising at times, the Bears now enter the offseason with a ton of draft capital and an opportunity to build for the future with top tier talent.

Joining the Bears in the top 5 of next years draft are (in order) the Texans, Cardinals, Colts, and Seahawks.

The Green Bay Packers will pick 15th overall following their disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 18.

Here is the complete list of draft picks 1-18 for next season after the conclusion of the regular season:

1) Chicago Bears

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos)

6) Detroit Lions (from Rams)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Carolina Panthers

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (from Browns)

13) New York Jets

14) New England Patriots

15) Green Bay Packers

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

We'll see how the postseason shakes out to determine the entirety of the draft, but the NFC North is sitting pretty, with 4 picks in the top 18 thus far with the Vikings still in action.

