What is ‘Downtown Gives’ and Why Does It Matter?

Yes, this Friday is First Friday in Downtown Sioux Falls, with all the accompanying activities; live music, food & drink specials, art receptions, and major savings from numerous downtown retailers.

But this First Friday is also the kick-off of the Downtown Gives Coupon Book Sales. Every year Downtown Sioux Falls businesses band together to raise funds for a great Sioux Falls non-profit.

This year's recipient is the Sioux Falls Multicultural Center, which "celebrates and supports different cultures in our community" with adult and youth programs, translation services, and more. Their stated mission is:

...to connect diverse people in Sioux Falls with the resources they need to thrive."

This First Friday, November 5, you will find a diverse list of fun stuff to see and do for you and your whole family. Here is just a shortlist of a few:

The Washington Pavilion has free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center, free admission to the Visual Arts Center, various science activities, and fascinating science demonstrations. Discounted tickets to educational films in the Wells Fargo CineDome are also available.

Woodgrain Brewing Company will have the 3 Amigos Food Truck and live music from Nick Burke.

Simply Perfect has a fun-filled weekend planned with complimentary Holiday Workshops. Plus, enter to win their great giveaways Thursday – Saturday!

This First Friday is the first day you can buy your Downtown Gives Coupon Book and use it the same day!

There are over 35 participating locations where you can purchase your coupon book. If you purchase one on or before December 15, 2021, you'll be eligible to win a $100 gift card from Duluth Trading Company. The grand prize drawing will take place on December 16, 2021.

For more information, see Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. and Downtown Gives.

