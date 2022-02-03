Downtown Sioux Falls Special February First Friday All About Love

Downtown Sioux Falls has a "First Friday" every month. It's a tradition in town. But this first Friday is sort of, different.

Usually when the first Friday of the month rolls around the celebration continues through the weekend. But this time it's all about love. So, much like Valentine's Day, which is one intensely romantic holiday, (for some people - who am I kidding!) Downtown Sioux Falls is packing everything into this Friday, February 4.

You'll be able to shop for everything from furniture and home furnishings to clothing, jewelry, and more! And all at sale prices.

There is even a "Friday Staycation" at the Hotel on Phillips this year. So if you live in or out of Sioux Falls, you can leave your routine at home and spend some time being pampered. Plus you are only a walk away from numerous dining and shopping options.

You don't have to worry about finding parking on this staycation and when you're done having fun this First Friday, you just stroll right back to your luxurious room!

Downtown First Fridays always mean family-friendly fun at the Washington Pavilion. There is free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and the Visual Arts Center, as well.

You and your kids will be fascinated by the scientific activities and demonstrations. First Fridays also mean that there are discounted tickets to the educational films showing in the Wells Fargo Cinedome.

As always, your beverage and dining options are numerous and you'll find special prices on some of your favorite edibles and libations at some of your favorite downtown spots.

So get busy planning a romantic and economical outing this First Friday!

Source: Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

