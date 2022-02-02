Sioux Falls Cody’s Smokehouse Restaurant Closes Its Doors

Cody’s Smokehouse BBQ restaurant, at 6401 S. Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls, has closed its doors.

Cody's had been operating in Sioux Falls for just over 4 years and as of Tuesday, they are no longer open for business.

Cody's was a fast-casual restaurant. You would order at the counter and a server would bring your food to your table.

The restaurant came with a liquor license so they had a full bar in a separate area from the order counter.

The menu had a wide variety of smoked meats, sides, and even desserts. Their slogan was "Darn Good BBQ."

Cody's Smokehouse owner, Joe Cody, told Dakota News Now that Tuesday was the last day the restaurant would be open.

Cody also owns various restaurant franchises including Arby’s, Noodles & Company, and Old Chicago.

