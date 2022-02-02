Okay, so Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, but does that really mean six more weeks of winter? Some of the best and brightest meteorologists across the country have a different outlook.

When it comes to South Dakota, will we see an early spring? The experts have weighed in and the results are sure to be more accurate than a rodent's prediction.

The gang over at Accuweather have made their predictions for the month of March in South Dakota, and the results look fairly optimistic (*knocks on wood).

Here's when Spring will roll into the Mount Rushmore State.

As you can see, it looks like Spring will be arriving right around the time it's supposed to, late March. However, the temperatures look to be above average. Take a look.

In fact, the Sioux Empire is expected to see warmer than normal temperatures as we get closer to Spring.

To see a full-look at the extended weather forecast for the next month from AccuWeather, click here.

Story Source: AccuWeather

