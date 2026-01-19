The Detroit Lions haven't left a lot of stones unturned in their search for a new Offensive Coordinator.

As of Monday afternoon, the team has found the man for the job.

The team is reportedly hiring former Cardinals Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing to the same role in Detroit.

Petzing has had many stops during his NFL career dating back to 2013, and spent time with the Vikings in numerous roles from 2014-2019.

Petzing had been with Arizona for three years as the team's offensive coordinator and now gets the opportunity to join Dan Campbell and the Lions staff with a lot of weapons on offense.

The Lions finished the season 9-8 and were last in the NFC North.

