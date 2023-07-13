2023 ESPY Awards

Get our free mobile app

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs added to their accolades at Wednesday night's ESPYS, winning the award for Best Team, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was honored as Best Athlete, Men's Sports, and Best NFL Player.

Mahomes has won two Super Bowls in his five seasons and was named MVP of the game each time, including this past February. He will turn 28 in September.

"It was an incredible season. There were many ups, many downs," Mahomes said. "I appreciate my teammates, my coaches, the guys that are here. I go back to camp next Tuesday, so this is a great award. But we're going to do this thing again, we're going to keep this thing rolling."

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin received the award for Best Athlete, Women's Sports. Shiffrin won her 87th World Cup race in March, breaking the mark set by Ingemar Stenmark for the most such wins by any skier. She went on to win an 88th Cup race, as well as the overall season title.

"This season was absolutely incredible, and there was a lot of talk about records," Shiffrin said at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. "And it got me thinking: Why is a record actually important? I just feel like it's not important to break records or reset records. It's important to set the tone for the next generation, to inspire them."

A breakdown of all the ESPY's can be found here.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula.