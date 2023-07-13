Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Takes Home An ESPY Award

Get our free mobile app

John Deere Classic - Previews Getty Images loading...

I'm sure if you asked Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark about her two ESPY nominations going into last night's annual awards show, she'd tell you she was honored just to be mentioned in the same category as other athletes who had amazing years. But the competitor that drives her to be the best college basketball player in the nation would tell you that she really wanted to win.

Clark was nominated in two different categories at last night's ESPY Awards. One, for breakthrough athlete of the year, and also for top female college athlete of the year. Her competition for breakthrough athlete included former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and Clark's rival on the court, Angel Reese from LSU. You remember the last time those two met on a basketball court, don't you?

The rivalry continued last night as Reese took home the ESPY for breakthrough athlete, topping Clark and Purdy in the process. She even did her now famous hand wave on stage and promised another championship for LSU.

But Caitlin Clark wouldn't be shut out for the night.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa star took home the ESPY Award for top female college athlete. It was one final award for an amazing season that saw Clark and the Hawkeyes fall one win short of a National Championship.



Clark has had a busy off-season. From autograph sessions at baseball games to teeing it up with Zach Johnson at the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour.

The focus will soon turn to Clark's senior year at Iowa. Can Clark lead Iowa to another Big Ten title and back to the Final Four? We can't wait to find out! LET'S GO HAWKS!

