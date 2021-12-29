Fire Hazard Leads to Recall of Products

Three reports of swelling and/or ruptured propane gas hoses have prompted a recall of four products sold nationwide.

The Consumer Product Safety Division (CPSC) is warning people to stop using the items from Pearl River Propane Hoses, which were sold online by Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot.

The impacted hoses were also sold at Wayfair.com and eBay.com from January 2021 through May 2021 for about $20 for propane hoses and about $45 for propane-powered torches.

This recall involves about 43,000 Pearl River 3Q20 or 4Q20 propane hoses used in propane-powered torches and other propane accessories. Hoses included in the recall are:

PEARL RIVER FILE NO. 70177655 LP-GAS HOSE HP14 M.W.P 350 PSIG 1/4" STANDARD CSA8.3&UL21 3Q20 T/P

PEARL RIVER FILE NO. 70177655 LP-GAS HOSE HP14 M.W.P 350 PSIG 1/4" STANDARD CSA8.3&UL21 4Q20 T/P

The item/batch number is printed on the body of the propane hose and includes the following:

YSNPQ5000T/YSNPQ5000Ta - Flame King 500,000 BTU Weed Burner Torch

YSNAX1-061/YSNAX1-061a - Flame King 320,000 BTU Propane Torch Kit

YSNAX1-078/YSNAX1-078a - Flame King 340,000 BTU Propane Torch Kit with Ignitor

ALGA09 - Flame King 4 ft QCC1 Propane Adapter Hose to 1 lb Appliance

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The CPSC says customers can receive a free replacement hose by sending a photograph of the propane hose cut in half to recall@pearlriverhose.com. Remember to include a return mailing address.

Once the company receives confirmation of the hose cut in half, consumers can throw away the original hose.

