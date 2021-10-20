First Time: Da Kao Restaurant in Sioux City

I say it all the time, even though you may live in a place for a long time, there are still things you can do for the first time.

I grew up in the Sioux City area and had never been to Da Kao. How is that possible?

Da Kao is a Sioux City staple. It has been on West 7th since 1994.

They specialize in authentic Vietnamese food and familiar Chinese favorites.

The menu consists of Vietnamese selections like banh mi, pho, and bun. They also offer things like broccoli beef, chow mein, and egg rolls.

According to Google translate, Da Kao means 'What's Up'. How appropriate for such a friendly, family-owned restaurant.

On our trip to the restaurant, we ordered one of the lunch specials, chicken and vegetables with an egg roll, as well as beef bun/vermicelli noodle. Fun fact, bun or vermicelli noodle bowls are served cold!

Both dishes were delicious and the service was friendly and efficient.

Da Kao in Sioux City